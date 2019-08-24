2 dead, 1 injured in Henderson apartment complex fire

Emergency crews responded around 1:20 a.m. to The Bristol at Sunset apartments on the 2000 block of Ramrod Avenue.

Two people were killed and one was injured early Saturday in a fire at a Henderson apartment complex, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the fire around 1:20 a.m. at The Bristol at Sunset apartments, 2001 Ramrod Ave., near Mountain Vista Street and Sunset Road, according to Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards. “Heavy smoke and fire” damaged multiple units in a two-story building.

A man and a woman were taken to Henderson Hospital, where they died. Another man was taken to University Medical Center and treated for smoke inhalation, Richards said. Three dogs also died in the fire, she said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday afternoon, and multiple units were uninhabitable, Richards said. Damage was estimated at $180,000.

Information about whether the apartment complex had a sprinkler system or a history of previous fire inspection violations wouldn’t be available until Monday, Richards said.

In October of 2018 the Review-Journal published a series detailing deadly residential fires in the Las Vegas Valley, including several caused by dangerous living conditions and a lack of sprinkler systems.

Henderson Fire Protection Engineer Lynn Nielson previously told the Review-Journal there hadn’t been any deadly fires where sprinkler systems were set up.

“I am not aware of a single incident in a sprinklered residence where we’ve had a loss of life,” Nielson said at the time.

A resident of the The Bristol told the Review-Journal on Saturday that her home has smoke alarms.

The complex was built in 1989 and purchased by San Diego-based MG Properties Group in September 2017. The 20-acre complex contains 432 units and has one- to three-bedroom apartments.

An administrator at the complex referred inquiries about safety to MG Properties’ corporate office, which was closed until Monday and could not be reached for comment.

Rents at The Bristol start at $1,063 for a one-bedroom, one-bath unit; $1,148 for a two-bedroom, two-bath unit; and $1,680 for a three-bedroom, two-bath unit, according to the complex’s website.

Review-Journal staff writers Julie Wootton-Greener and Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.