2 dead in Henderson after apparent murder-suicide

Two people were found dead in Henderson late Tuesday after an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were found dead in Henderson late Tuesday after an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Sunridge Heights Parkway, near Seven Hills Drive, around 6:30 p.m. for a welfare check, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

They discovered a 25-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man dead at the scene.

Investigators suspect the two died in an apparent murder-suicide, police said. No further details were released late Tuesday.

Detectives continue to investigate.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name both the man and woman once their relatives have been notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.