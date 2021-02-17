50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Henderson

2 dead in Henderson after apparent murder-suicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2021 - 11:00 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were found dead in Henderson late Tuesday after an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Sunridge Heights Parkway, near Seven Hills Drive, around 6:30 p.m. for a welfare check, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

They discovered a 25-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man dead at the scene.

Investigators suspect the two died in an apparent murder-suicide, police said. No further details were released late Tuesday.

Detectives continue to investigate.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name both the man and woman once their relatives have been notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
2
Henderson firefighter, 5 other men arrested in child sex sting
Henderson firefighter, 5 other men arrested in child sex sting
3
COVID restrictions changed this week. Here’s what you need to know
COVID restrictions changed this week. Here’s what you need to know
4
Boyd Gaming coming out with cashless wallet for slot play, more
Boyd Gaming coming out with cashless wallet for slot play, more
5
Clark County backs McCarran name change to Harry Reid International Airport
Clark County backs McCarran name change to Harry Reid International Airport
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST