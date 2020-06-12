2 Henderson fitness centers to reopen with restrictions Monday

The reopenings are part of Henderson’s effort to phase-in opening recreation facilities to the public. The coronavirus pandemic forced the centers to close in March.

Two Henderson fitness centers are scheduled to reopen Monday.

Fitness centers at Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Road, and Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Drive, will reopen with restrictions.

Workouts will require a reservation, which can be made on the city’s website, cityofhenderson.com/register. For help with registration, call 702-267-4122 or email cohreconline@cityofhenderson.com.

One time slot per day may be reserved. Registration can occur up to two days in advance or up to an hour before the reservation time.

Locker rooms and showers are closed.

The centers are open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., with 15-minute closures staggered throughout the day to allow for cleaning. For more details on closure times, visit the city’s website.

