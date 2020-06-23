2 Henderson police officers test positive for COVID-19

Two training officers at the Henderson Police Department tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the department said.

Two training officers at the Henderson Police Department tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the department said.

Police said the two officers, both of whom were assigned to the department’s training and development unit, received positive COVID test results on Sunday, and “a contact tracing investigation was immediately set into motion with the assistance of Human Resources.”

The department said potential contact was primarily found in the Henderson Police Academy facilities with recruits and training staff. Because the academy had social distancing protocols in place, the department said the recruits likely had low-risk exposure, though several members of the training staff had medium- to high-risk exposure.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the academy recruits and those officers who were determined to have a medium/high-risk exposure are undergoing a 14-day quarantine per CDC guidelines,” the department said in a statement Tuesday.

One SWAT officer had medium- to high-risk exposure and is being quarantined pending results of a COVID test, the department said, though SWAT operations as a whole will not be affected.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.