Henderson

2 hospitalized in 3-car crash in Henderson, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2020 - 12:40 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye
Police are investigating a crash that left two injured in Henderson on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to St. Rose Parkway and Seven Hills Drive just before 10 a.m. to investigate a three-car crash, the Henderson Police Department said in an email. Two people were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

Police said speed and impairment are not suspected in the crash.

The northbound lanes of Seven Hills are closed from West Horizon Ridge Parkway to St. Rose, and delays are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

