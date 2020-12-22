2 hospitalized in 3-car crash in Henderson, police say

Officers were called to St. Rose Parkway and Seven Hills Drive just before 10 a.m. to investigate a three-car crash, the Henderson Police Department said in an email.

Officers were called to St. Rose Parkway and Seven Hills Drive just before 10 a.m. to investigate a three-car crash, the Henderson Police Department said in an email. Two people were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

Police said speed and impairment are not suspected in the crash.

The northbound lanes of Seven Hills are closed from West Horizon Ridge Parkway to St. Rose, and delays are expected.

