2 in custody after attempted robbery in Henderson

No one was injured Thursday morning after an attempted robbery in Henderson.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured Thursday morning after an attempted robbery in Henderson.

Henderson police responded about 12:30 a.m. to reports of an “unknown problem” at a home on Legacy Island Circle, near Pecos Road and Wigwam Parkway, according to Henderson police spokesman Scott Williams.

As officers arrived at the scene, they reported hearing gunshots in the area, Williams said. Police believe the shots were fired at the victim of an attempted robbery, not the officers.

Police set up a perimeter and searched the neighborhood and the Metropolitan Police Department’s helicopter assisted. Two people were taken into custody, Williams said.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.