2 Nevada State College students report positive coronavirus tests

Two Nevada State College students have “self-reported” that they tested positive for the new coronavirus, but school officials do not think anyone was exposed on campus.

The Nevada State College Liberal Arts & Sciences Building. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada State College (Anthony Avellaneda / El Tiempo file photo)

Two Nevada State College students have “self-reported” that they tested positive for the new coronavirus, but school officials do not think anyone was exposed on campus.

According to a statement posted to Twitter about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, two students told the school they had tested positive for the virus. One student tested positive April 1 and had last been on campus Feb. 10, and the other tested positive April 8 and had last been on campus March 12.

“As the positive results are weeks removed from the students’ last in-person visit to campus, we do not believe our students, faculty and staff members are at risk for an on-campus exposure based on information from these self-reports,” Nevada State College said in the statement.

CAMPUS UPDATE: Two @NevadaState students filed self-reports for COVID-19. We do not believe students, faculty, or staff members are at risk based on information provided. #NSCampusNews FB link to full post: https://t.co/PQIi2rVT9v pic.twitter.com/Pvb3h0dBM6 — Nevada State College (@NevadaState) April 14, 2020

The school said it had not been contacted by the Southern Nevada Health District regarding “potential exposure” to its campus at 1300 Nevada State Drive in Henderson.

“The typical protocol is that the information of an individual receiving a positive test is reported by medical professionals to the Southern Nevada Health District, which is responsible to perform any investigation to determine whether any other individuals may be at risk of exposure,” the school said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.