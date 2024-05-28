99°F
Henderson

2 of 3 people killed in suspected Henderson murder-suicide identified

Henderson police investigate a suspected murder-suicide at an apartment complex on May 19, 2024. (Morian Gutierrez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police investigate a suspected murder-suicide at an apartment complex on May 19, 2024. (Morian Gutierrez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2024 - 3:37 pm
 

Two of three people killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Henderson have been identified.

The “domestic-related” shooting was reported about 3:20 p.m. on May 19 in the 3000 block of High View Drive, according to Henderson police.

The 911 caller told a dispatcher that his friend had shot his ex-girlfriend and her estranged husband before taking his own life, police said.

Police found the three people dead at the scene, near Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway.

The coroner’s office said one of the victims was Kathryn Russell, 33.

The suspected shooter was identified as Coa Heiden, 28.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the coroner’s office hadn’t yet publicly identified the third person.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

