2 people killed after Henderson apartment complex fire

Two people were killed and one suffered injuries Saturday morning after a fire at an apartment building in Henderson, officials said.

Emergency crews responded around 1:20 a.m. to The Bristol at Sunset apartments on the 2000 block of Ramrod Avenue, near South Mountain Vista Street and East Sunset Road, according to Henderson Fire spokeswoman Kathleen Richards. Multiple units were on fire.

Two people were taken to Henderson Hospital where they were pronounced deceased, while one was taken to University Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation, Richards said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and multiple units remain uninhabitable, Richards said.

The condition of the third victim is unknown.

