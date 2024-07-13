2 women bitten by coyotes; NDOW warns Henderson trail-goers to be cautious

After two women were bitten by a coyote while walking in Henderson’s Pittman Wash, the Nevada Department of Wildlife is advising increased caution the area.

A coyote blends into the desert landscape. After two women were bitten by a coyote while walking in Henderson’s Pittman Wash, the Nevada Department of Wildlife is advising increased caution in the area. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After two women were bitten by a coyote while walking in Henderson’s Pittman Wash, the Nevada Department of Wildlife has issued a warning and is advising increased caution for people in the area.

According to the department, one woman was bitten on Sunday and a second was bitten on Friday. They both had bite wounds on their legs and were treated at local hospitals, the warning said.

“Coyote attacks are extremely rare and generally involve feeding activity,” said Claire Clark, urban wildlife education coordinator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife in Southern Nevada in a statement. “It is possible these bites are related to protective behavior associated with denning sites.”

The department described Pittman Wash as a “natural waterway that is now part of the Las Vegas Valley flood control network.”

It features a popular trail that more than 800 people have marked “completed” on the popular hiking app AllTrails.

Green Valley residents reported seeing game wardens in the area on Saturday morning on the neighborhood app Ring. The Nevada Department of Wildlife said they are investigating both incidents and monitoring coyote activity in the area.

The department urged pet owners to keep their dogs on a leash and under control while walking on trails.

If anyone does see a coyote, the department advises that they do not run, make themselves seem as large as possible, make loud noises, throw rocks or objects in the direction of the coyote, stand their ground without cornering the animal and do not feed them.

According to the department, anyone who encounters coyotes that are displaying aggressive behavior in the area are encouraged to call 800-992-3030 or 775-688-1331 to notify the department.

