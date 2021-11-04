2 women die in Henderson fire

Two women are dead following a house fire Thursday morning in a Henderson neighborhood, according to city officials.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The blaze was reported about 4:45 a.m. in a gated community near Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street, Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

One woman died at St. Rose Dominican Hospitals–Siena Campus and the other at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Firefighters had since extinguished the flames and the fire remained under investigation, Richards said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

