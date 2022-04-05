82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Henderson

215 Beltway in Henderson reopens after fatal crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2022 - 7:08 am
 
Updated April 5, 2022 - 10:08 am
A segment of the 215 Beltway is closed as the Nevada Highway Patrol investigate a fatal crash o ...
A segment of the 215 Beltway is closed as the Nevada Highway Patrol investigate a fatal crash on the westbound 215 Beltway at Valle Verde Drive on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Traffic backs up on the 215 Beltway because of a fatal crash that left westbound lanes closed a ...
Traffic backs up on the 215 Beltway because of a fatal crash that left westbound lanes closed at Valle Verde Drive on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A segment of the 215 Beltway was closed in Henderson due to a fatal crash early Tuesday. (RTC t ...
A segment of the 215 Beltway was closed in Henderson due to a fatal crash early Tuesday. (RTC traffic camera)

A segment of the 215 Beltway was closed in Henderson due to a fatal crash early Tuesday that caused a traffic backup that stretched for miles.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said at 6:09 a.m. there was a crash on the westbound 215 Beltway at Valle Verde Drive. As a result the westbound lanes of the beltway were closed at Valle Verde.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said in a tweet that the road reopened about 9 a.m.

Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said a Jeep was westbound on the 215 just after 6 a.m. when a motorcyclist, also westbound, slammed their bike into the back of the Jeep.

“The collision caused the rider of the sports bike to be ejected,” Wellman said.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and later died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas airport sees another round of flight cancellations Monday
Las Vegas airport sees another round of flight cancellations Monday
2
‘Mattress Mack’ bets $5.5M on NCAA championship winner
‘Mattress Mack’ bets $5.5M on NCAA championship winner
3
This Utah city is the fastest-growing area in US
This Utah city is the fastest-growing area in US
4
BTS Army prepares to march on Las Vegas. And they’re not who you think.
BTS Army prepares to march on Las Vegas. And they’re not who you think.
5
Man sentenced again to life without parole for killing toddler
Man sentenced again to life without parole for killing toddler
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This undated photo released by the Henderson Police Department shows suspect Nika Nikoubin. The ...
Woman accused of US-Iran revenge stabbing to get competency evaluation
The Associated Press

A woman accused of retaliating for the death of an Iranian military leader in an American drone strike two years ago by stabbing a man she met on a date will get a competency evaluation before facing criminal charges, court records show.