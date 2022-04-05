215 Beltway in Henderson reopens after fatal crash

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said at 6:09 a.m. there was a crash on the westbound 215 Beltway at Valle Verde Drive.

A segment of the 215 Beltway is closed as the Nevada Highway Patrol investigate a fatal crash on the westbound 215 Beltway at Valle Verde Drive on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Traffic backs up on the 215 Beltway because of a fatal crash that left westbound lanes closed at Valle Verde Drive on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A segment of the 215 Beltway was closed in Henderson due to a fatal crash early Tuesday. (RTC traffic camera)

A segment of the 215 Beltway was closed in Henderson due to a fatal crash early Tuesday that caused a traffic backup that stretched for miles.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said at 6:09 a.m. there was a crash on the westbound 215 Beltway at Valle Verde Drive. As a result the westbound lanes of the beltway were closed at Valle Verde.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said in a tweet that the road reopened about 9 a.m.

Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said a Jeep was westbound on the 215 just after 6 a.m. when a motorcyclist, also westbound, slammed their bike into the back of the Jeep.

“The collision caused the rider of the sports bike to be ejected,” Wellman said.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and later died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.