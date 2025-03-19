61°F
Henderson

3 escape injury after plane crashes at Henderson airport

Henderson Executive Airport
Henderson Executive Airport (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2025 - 12:10 pm
 

A plane crashed Wednesday morning at the Henderson Executive Airport.

None of the three people on the plane sustained any injuries, according to a spokesperson for the city of Henderson.

The plane had a small oil leak, the spokesperson said.

Henderson Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 10 a.m., according to the city.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.

