3 escape injury after plane crashes at Henderson airport
A plane crashed Wednesday morning at the Henderson Executive Airport.
None of the three people on the plane sustained any injuries, according to a spokesperson for the city of Henderson.
The plane had a small oil leak, the spokesperson said.
Henderson Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 10 a.m., according to the city.
