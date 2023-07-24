3 in critical condition after being found in desert area

Henderson police are investigating after finding an adult and two children Monday morning.

Henderson police car. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two children and an adult are in critical condition after they were found suffering from possible heat exhaustion in a desert area in Henderson, police said.

The Henderson Police Department said in a brief statement Monday afternoon that police responded at about 9:45 a.m. to the area of Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street, where they found the children and adult.

All three were taken to a local hospital, where they were in critical condition, according to police.

Police said it was an active investigation and that no further information would be immediately released.

