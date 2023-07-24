108°F
Henderson

3 in critical condition after being found in Henderson desert area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2023 - 3:30 pm
 
Henderson police car. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two children and an adult are in critical condition after they were found suffering from possible heat exhaustion in a desert area in Henderson, police said.

The Henderson Police Department said in a brief statement Monday afternoon that police responded at about 9:45 a.m. to the area of Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street, where they found the children and adult.

All three were taken to a local hospital, where they were in critical condition, according to police.

Police said it was an active investigation and that no further information would be immediately released.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

