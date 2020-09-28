91°F
Henderson

3 injured in 2-car crash in Henderson, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2020 - 5:58 pm
 
Updated September 27, 2020 - 6:20 pm

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Henderson, according to police.

Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Katrina Farrell said in a statement that police and firefighters responded to the crash at Eastern Avenue and Wigwam Parkway around 4:50 p.m.

Three people — a “male driver” with serious injuries, a woman with critical injuries and a woman with unknown injuries — were taken to local hospitals, Farrell said. The woman with critical injuries was a passenger in the male’s Nissan sedan, and the other woman was driving an SUV, police said.

Police are unsure whether impairment or excessive speed were factors in the crash.

The intersection is closed, and drivers are advised to avoid the area for the next few hours.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

