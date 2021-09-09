3-year-old Henderson girl who drowned in March found by other kids

A Henderson girl who drowned in March was found by children playing in the yard, according to a report released Wednesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Around 6:30 p.m. March 20, a 3-year-old girl was found floating in a backyard pool on the 2900 block of South Torrey Pines Drive, according to a report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Two children, 8 and 10, were playing in the front yard when an adult told them to go to the backyard, according to the redacted report from Metro. The children found the little girl floating in the pool and called for an adult to help. It was unclear how long she had been in the water.

The girl was identified this week by the Clark County coroner’s office as Hiba Sukar. She died from an accidental drowning, according to the coroner’s office.

The Metro report indicates no one was arrested in the girl’s death, and police did not plan to file charges.

