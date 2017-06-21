31 displaced after Henderson apartment complex fire

(Henderson Fire Department/Facebook)

At least 31 people were displaced Tuesday after a fire at a Henderson apartment complex.

The fire began about 6:30 p.m. within one unit at 800 N. Major Ave., near the Burkholder Boulevard intersection, Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

No one was injured. Though the flames were confined to one unit, smoke from the fire damaged eight other apartments, leaving dozens of people displaced. The Southern Nevada Red Cross is helping those residents.

The fire’s cause was unknown late Tuesday. Henderson fire investigators continue to investigate.

