ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Henderson

31 displaced after Henderson apartment complex fire

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2017 - 9:03 pm
 

At least 31 people were displaced Tuesday after a fire at a Henderson apartment complex.

The fire began about 6:30 p.m. within one unit at 800 N. Major Ave., near the Burkholder Boulevard intersection, Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

No one was injured. Though the flames were confined to one unit, smoke from the fire damaged eight other apartments, leaving dozens of people displaced. The Southern Nevada Red Cross is helping those residents.

The fire’s cause was unknown late Tuesday. Henderson fire investigators continue to investigate.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Henderson Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like