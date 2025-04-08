84°F
Henderson

5 injured when car crashes into Henderson Chick-fil-A

Workers make preparations to repair a Chick-fil-A after a car struck the business in Henderson ...
Workers make preparations to repair a Chick-fil-A after a car struck the business in Henderson Monday, April 7, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2025 - 5:32 pm
 
Updated April 7, 2025 - 6:11 pm

A car struck a Chick-fil-A in Henderson and injured five people on Monday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. The five people injured in the crash were taken to a hospital.

The crash is under investigation. Police said no other details would be provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

