5 injured when car crashes into Henderson Chick-fil-A
A car struck a Chick-fil-A in Henderson and injured five people on Monday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police Department.
Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. The five people injured in the crash were taken to a hospital.
The crash is under investigation. Police said no other details would be provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
