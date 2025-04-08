5 injured when car crashes into Henderson Chick-fil-A

A car struck a Chick-fil-A in Henderson and injured five people on Monday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police Department.

‘Watershed moment’ as faculty at this university vote to unionize

Want free gas? Golden Knights are giving some away this week

Workers make preparations to repair a Chick-fil-A after a car struck the business in Henderson Monday, April 7, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers make preparations to repair a Chick-fil-A after a car struck the business in Henderson Monday, April 7, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers make preparations to repair a Chick-fil-A after a car struck the business in Henderson Monday, April 7, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers make preparations to repair a Chick-fil-A after a car struck the business in Henderson Monday, April 7, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A car struck a Chick-fil-A in Henderson and injured five people on Monday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. The five people injured in the crash were taken to a hospital.

The crash is under investigation. Police said no other details would be provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.