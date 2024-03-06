60-year-old man killed in Henderson after crash

Henderson police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash.

The Henderson Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the authorities were dispatched to the area of South Eastern and East Richmar avenues in response to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police say a white Jeep SUV was northbound on Eastern when a 60-year-old man walking outside of a crosswalk entered the travel lane and was struck by the SUV.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.

Impairment and speed are not believed to be factors in this incident.

As this is still an active and open investigation, no further details will be provided at this

time.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after the family is notified.

The crash is being investigated as the eight accident-related fatality for 2024 in Henderson’s jurisdiction.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.