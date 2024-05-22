79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

$70M indoor sports, family entertainment complex proposed for Henderson

The area of St. Rose and Maryland parkways is seen in this file photo. (City of Henderson)
The area of St. Rose and Maryland parkways is seen in this file photo. (City of Henderson)
More Stories
The open kitchen and kitchen counter at Ortikia, a Mediterranean restaurant set to open June 3, ...
New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Henderson
City of Henderson Justice Facility (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Attorneys face off in two races for seats in Henderson Justice Court
Cowabunga Bay in Henderson is hosting a special “After Hours” event for adults 21 and older ...
Adult swim: Waterpark to host ‘After Hours’ event for guests 21+
Green Valley High School students applaud a speaker during graduation at Thomas & Mack Center o ...
Las Vegas Valley grads ready for ‘new chapter’ after surviving pandemic
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2024 - 9:26 am
 
Updated May 22, 2024 - 9:32 am

A new $70 million indoor sports and family entertainment complex is proposed to open in Henderson, the city announced.

According to a news release, the two-level, 180,000 square-foot facility was presented Tuesday and will be recommended for final approval at the July 2 Henderson City Council meeting.

The city says West Henderson indoor sports complex will be located behind Chicken N Pickle, which is currently under construction on the southeast corner of St. Rose and Maryland parkways.

Henderson says the facility is anticipated to have the following features:

  • Basketball courts that can convert to other court uses such as volleyball and pickleball.
  • Hybrid turf fields for sports like indoor soccer, box lacrosse and indoor football.
  • Birthday party and community rooms.
  • Family entertainment to potentially feature bowling, laser tag, arcade games, miniature golf and a restaurant and bar.

According to the release, the venue is being developed through a public-private partnership with KemperSports.

Residents will be eligible for 20 percent discounts on all amenities, the city stated in the release announcing the project.

Henderson advised that the complex will attract sports tournaments both locally and regionally, and is anticipated to have the following impact:

  • $1.5 million annual tax revenue.
  • $39.1 million total economic output annually.
  • $10.7 million in wages and salary.

“The West Henderson indoor sports complex is a $70-million investment with funds provided through the private third-party partner and one-time funding sources, including public infrastructure bond sale, West Henderson Development Fund, and City Municipal Facilities Fund,” the release said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
18 arrested in Henderson in operation targeting online child sex predators
recommend 2
Henderson motorcycle crash kills rider, injures passenger
recommend 3
Man in wheelchair dies after being struck by SUV in Henderson
recommend 4
Hindu group, aiming to build temple, alleges discrimination by Henderson
recommend 5
Late April storm soaks parts of Las Vegas Valley
recommend 6
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Henderson neighborhood