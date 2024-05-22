$70M indoor sports, family entertainment complex proposed for Henderson

A new $70 million indoor sports and family entertainment complex is proposed to open in Henderson, the city announced.

The area of St. Rose and Maryland parkways is seen in this file photo. (City of Henderson)

According to a news release, the two-level, 180,000 square-foot facility was presented Tuesday and will be recommended for final approval at the July 2 Henderson City Council meeting.

The city says West Henderson indoor sports complex will be located behind Chicken N Pickle, which is currently under construction on the southeast corner of St. Rose and Maryland parkways.

Henderson says the facility is anticipated to have the following features:

Basketball courts that can convert to other court uses such as volleyball and pickleball.

Hybrid turf fields for sports like indoor soccer, box lacrosse and indoor football.

Birthday party and community rooms.

Family entertainment to potentially feature bowling, laser tag, arcade games, miniature golf and a restaurant and bar.

According to the release, the venue is being developed through a public-private partnership with KemperSports.

Residents will be eligible for 20 percent discounts on all amenities, the city stated in the release announcing the project.

Henderson advised that the complex will attract sports tournaments both locally and regionally, and is anticipated to have the following impact:

$1.5 million annual tax revenue.

$39.1 million total economic output annually.

$10.7 million in wages and salary.

“The West Henderson indoor sports complex is a $70-million investment with funds provided through the private third-party partner and one-time funding sources, including public infrastructure bond sale, West Henderson Development Fund, and City Municipal Facilities Fund,” the release said.