71-year-old man dies after being struck by SUV

A 71-year-old man died early Sunday morning after being struck by an SUV in Henderson.

Around 3:50 a.m., the man was traveling in a wheelchair outside of a marked crosswalk on Lake Mead Parkway near Cornelius Kelly Avenue when he was struck by a gray Toyota SUV, according to the Henderson Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they did not believe speed or impairment were factors in the collision.

The crash is still under investigation.