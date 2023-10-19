71-year-old pedestrian struck by car, killed on Boulder Highway

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Henderson.

Henderson Police Department said in an email that a 71-year-old pedestrian walking outside of the crosswalk was struck by a blue GMC pickup traveling northbound on North Boulder Highway near Coogan Drive around 7:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Trauma Hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries, police said. The decedent will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin are notified.

The river of the pickup stopped and was cooperative with police.

Speed and impairment are not considered factors in the incident, police said. The incident is under investigation as the tenth accident related fatality for 2023, police said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

