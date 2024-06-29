82-year-old pedestrian hit by car, dies in Henderson

An 82-year-old man died after he was hit by a car in Henderson.

Henderson police warned man not to go to house, footage shows

Las Vegas’ water is ‘very hard.’ Is that cause for alarm?

Homeless camping bans like those in Las Vegas, Henderson get Supreme Court’s OK

An 82-year-old man died after he was hit by a car Friday night in Henderson.

The crash happened at 9:55 p.m. in the area of South Eastern Avenue and Coronado Center Drive.

The Henderson Police Department released the following statement:

“(A) gray Volkswagen sedan was traveling on South Eastern Avenue when an 82-year-old male, while walking outside of a crosswalk, entered the travel lane and was struck by the sedan. The driver of the sedan remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators.

“The pedestrian was transported to a local area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Impairment and speed are not believed to be factors in this incident.”

The collision is being investigated as the twelfth accident-related fatality for 2024, the statement said.