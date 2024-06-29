82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

82-year-old pedestrian hit by car, dies in Henderson

(Las Vegas Review-Jourmal)
(Las Vegas Review-Jourmal)
More Stories
Nathalie Brown, 57, takes shelter from the sun with her belongings at Justice Myron E. Leavitt ...
Homeless camping bans like those in Las Vegas, Henderson get Supreme Court’s OK
Water Quality Monitoring Field Specialist Daniel Luong tests water samples from the Montessori ...
Las Vegas’ water is ‘very hard.’ Is that cause for alarm?
Henderson police warned man not to go to house, footage shows
Middle school children cross Valle Verde Drive as they leave Greenspun Junior High School on Th ...
Henderson plans to add crossing guards at middle schools
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2024 - 2:38 am
 

An 82-year-old man died after he was hit by a car Friday night in Henderson.

The crash happened at 9:55 p.m. in the area of South Eastern Avenue and Coronado Center Drive.

The Henderson Police Department released the following statement:

“(A) gray Volkswagen sedan was traveling on South Eastern Avenue when an 82-year-old male, while walking outside of a crosswalk, entered the travel lane and was struck by the sedan. The driver of the sedan remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators.

“The pedestrian was transported to a local area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Impairment and speed are not believed to be factors in this incident.”

The collision is being investigated as the twelfth accident-related fatality for 2024, the statement said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Juvenile killed in multi-vehicle crash on US 95 in Henderson
recommend 2
RIP: Take a trip through the Las Vegas pro sports graveyard — PHOTOS
recommend 3
3 arrested in connection with Henderson shooting
recommend 4
Take these steps to avoid wrong-way drivers in Las Vegas (if you can)
recommend 5
Male hurt in apparent shooting in Henderson
recommend 6
Henderson, Summerlin see some showers as monsoon season nears