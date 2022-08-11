88°F
9-year-old critical after being struck by vehicle in school zone

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2022 - 7:47 am
 
Updated August 11, 2022 - 9:43 am
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A 9-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle less than a half-mile from a Henderson elementary school.

Henderson police were called around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to Coronado Center and Siena Heights drives after a crash involving a vehicle and the 9-year-old pedestrian, police said in a statement Thursday.

The intersection is less than a half-mile from Glen Taylor School.

The child was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Details on the driver were not immediately provided.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

