‘A significant investment’: Henderson annexes Eldorado Valley land

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday approved multiple items relating to land in the Eldorado Valley.

Henderson City Hall (Mark Credico)

Henderson grew by nearly 300 acres as the City Council on Tuesday approved the official annexing of unincorporated land in the Eldorado Valley.

The city officially annexed over 290 acres of unincorporated land in the valley with the unanimous passing of an ordinance to extend the city limits. The addition will bring Henderson’s city limits out to meet the city limits of Boulder City, eliminating any unincorporated land left between the two cities.

Henderson has no current plans to develop the newly annexed land, but that is not the case with the 850-acre parcel of land in the Eldorado Valley that the city previously annexed.

That land did not have any zoning designations or land uses, and the council approved a motion to apply the “business industrial” land use to the parcel and apply the “general industrial” zoning.

The agenda item also includes plans for a 300-acre commercial subdivision slated to be built west of Interstate 11, near the exit for the Railroad Pass Casino.

“It’s a significant investment in Henderson, so I appreciate what this is gonna bring and what the future holds with this. I am very much looking forward to its continued development,” Councilman Jim Seebock said during the meeting.

In other action, the council also approved changing a land use designation in Inspirada to allow a future Station Casinos property to be built there.

