‘A welcome amenity’: Officials break ground on Henderson youth sports complex

Officials hope the West Henderson Fieldhouse, slated for completion in fall 2026, will be a hub for youth sports and bolster tourism among families with athletes who travel to play there.

Guests are gathered at the site where the future of West Henderson Fieldhouse will be built during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Construction is expected to be completed in Fall 2026. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An artist rendering of the future of West Henderson Fieldhouse is displayed during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Construction is expected to be completed in Fall 2026. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero speaks before a ribbon cutting ceremony for the future of West Henderson Fieldhouse on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Construction is expected to be completed in Fall 2026. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Andrew Fleming, executive vice president of strategy at KemperSports, speaks before a ribbon cutting ceremony for the future of West Henderson Fieldhouse on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Construction is expected to be completed in Fall 2026. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

From left, Henderson City Councilwoman Carrie Cox, Mayor Michelle Romero, Councilwoman Monica Larson, and Councilman Jim Seebock participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the future of West Henderson Fieldhouse on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Construction is expected to be completed in Fall 2026. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson officials and developers on Wednesday celebrated a groundbreaking for what they’re touting to be a state-of-the art youth sports and entertainment complex on the city’s west side.

Slated for completion in fall 2026, the West Henderson Fieldhouse will serve as a hub for youth sports across Southern Nevada, and will hopefully bolster tourism from families who have traveling athletes, Mayor Michelle Romero said.

The planned $70 million facility is expected to support nearly 250 permanent jobs and generate roughly $1.5 million in annual tax revenue and nearly $40 million in annual economic output, according to city projections.

“There are sports tournaments held all over the country, but we don’t get [to host] a lot during the hot summer months or the cold winter months because we’re prohibited by the weather,” Romero said. “This will enable us to have that amenity year-round in a comfortable environment that will just provide a great place for everyone to be.”

Once completed, the two-story, 160,000 square-feet fieldhouse at 3375 St. Rose Parkway will be able to accommodate youth sports competitions, camps and clinics, and the space will additionally feature more than 30,000 square feet of so-called family entertainment, Romero said. Henderson residents will be eligible for a 20 percent discount on all event programming and activities.

Sporting and hospitality managing firm KemperSports is contributing $10 million to the project, and remaining costs will be funded through the sale of public infrastructure bonds, the West Henderson Development Fund and the city’s municipal facilities fund. Councilwoman Monica Larson said Wednesday that day-to-day operations would be overseen by Massachusetts-based 3STEP Sports.

“Not only will this project enhance the quality of life for our residents, but these partnerships allow for the city to avoid recurring costs to manage the operations,” Larson said.

In all, officials said, plans for the fieldhouse are designed to support up to four basketball courts measuring 84 feet by 50 feet, which can be transitioned into eight volleyball courts and two 160-feet-by-80-feet synthetic turf fields for indoor soccer, lacrosse and football.

The space will also feature multipurpose event spaces, a child watch (daycare) space, laser tag and arcade, outdoor miniature golf, batting cages and approximately 20 bowling lanes, as well as community and group fitness rooms and full-service food and beverage.

“This is really a vital asset to being a healthy, livable, sustainable community,” city manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause said.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.