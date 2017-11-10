Acting Henderson police chief retires ahead of new boss joining force

Interim Henderson Police Chief Todd Peters will not be in uniform when his new boss joins the force.

Peters, 51, who served as acting chief since May, was a finalist for the chief position this summer but lost out to LaTesha Watson, a deputy chief in Arlington, Texas. His last day in office was Wednesday, and his retirement will be effective Nov. 30, city spokesman David Cherry confirmed Thursday.

Watson in September was selected from a from a field of 88 applicants to be the next chief. Her first day with the Henderson Police Department is Nov. 20.

Henderson Capt. Marc Cassell took over as acting chief on Thursday in a move decided by Watson and the city manager’s office. Cassell has been with the Henderson Police Department since May 1993.

Peters became acting chief in June after former chief Patrick Moers and former deputy chief Bobby Long were placed on administrative leave under cloudy circumstances.

