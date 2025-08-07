Ahead of school year, police warn against illegal e-bike, scooter use

Authorities are reminding residents of safety tips for young riders and the legal responsibilities parents should know ahead of the upcoming school year.

Students ride electric scooters, skateboards and e-dirt bikes along Coronado Center Drive from Coronado High School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Henderson Police Department is urging young electric bike and scooter operators and their parents, to review safety tips and legal responsibilities associated with e-bike use. (City of Henderson)

Amid a continued rise in popularity among electric bikes and scooters, Henderson and Clark County School District police are reminding residents of safety tips for young riders and the legal responsibilities parents and riders should know ahead of the upcoming school year.

From Jan. 1 to June 10, 2025, the Henderson Police Department responded to 23 traffic crashes that resulted in injury involving an e-bike, officials said in a press release Thursday. In that same time span, police said, nearly 30 percent of all automobile crashes with bicyclists that resulted in injury in the city involved an e-bike.

Since 2024, the Police Department’s Traffic Division has investigated two fatal crashes involving e-bikes.

The announcement comes as classes at CCSD schools begin Monday.

In a video posted Thursday, Henderson police Sgt. Richard Paul and Clark County School District Police Department Lt. Michael Campbell said they have seen a rise in young riders operating electrified motorcycles or dirt bikes, which can reach speeds of more than 50 miles per hour and utilize foot pegs rather than traditional bicycle pedals.

Street legal e-bikes and e-scooters typically cannot exceed 28 miles per hour, they said.

“E-bikes and scooters are a great way to get around, especially for students, but they’re not toys,” Campbell said in the video. “They can reach speeds of over 20 miles miles per hour. That makes safety critical.”

Police stressed that e-bikes and e-scooters are allowed on public roads if they follow traffic rules, as well as sidewalks, parks and trails if speeds are kept at 15 mph or lower. Damage caused by illegal e-bike and e-motorcycle use at parks in Henderson have cost thousands of dollars to repair, police said.

Riders who are found to be operating their vehicle illegally may have it impounded, and drivers will be cited accordingly, police said. Parents are advised to ensure their child meets the proper age and size requirements for e-bike and e-scooter use, and to teach child operators the rules of the road and the dangers associated with reckless driving and road use.

Parents are also encouraged to check a vehicle’s brakes, tires and battery life before each ride, police said. Illegal electric vehicle use could lead to civil or criminal penalties.

Riders must always wear a helmet, no exceptions, according to the release, and must also ride in bike lanes when possible and obey traffic signs. Riders are also encouraged to stay visible by utilizing lights and wearing bright clothing, and to never ride with more people than the vehicle is made for. E-bike operators must also share the sidewalk with pedestrians.

Additionally, police recommend e-bike and e-scooter operators plan their route ahead of time and to seek travel options with slower speeds and lower traffic volume. Authorities also say riders should communicate their actions clearly to other road users and to “ride defensively,” meaning they should be aware of their surroundings and not wear headphones.

