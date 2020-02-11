Airbnb, short-term rentals could be coming to downtown Henderson

The Henderson City Council is scheduled to vote next Tuesday on expanding allowable areas for short-term rentals such as those listed on Airbnb to downtown.

Henderson City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson City Council is scheduled to take a final vote next Tuesday on expanding allowable areas for rentals such as those listed on Airbnb to downtown, city officials said.

“It was just a formality because the downtown has its own master plan,” Henderson planner Scott Majewski said.

If approved, the units would be subject to the same regulations the City Council approved in July when it voted to allow the rentals in residential areas.

Under the city’s rules, short-term vacation rental operators must pay an annual $820 registration fee. Henderson also requires a minimum two-night stay.

Since the regulations kicked in last fall, 188 registrations have been submitted, Majewski said. Of those, 17 have not yet been approved, he said.

Majewski said the city has received a few noise complaints through the hotline it set up, but the process of taking care of those complaints seems to be working.

Henderson has set itself apart from other Southern Nevada governments by allowing for the expansion of short-term vacation rentals in the city. Advocacy group Nevada Vacation Rental Professionals voiced approval for the city’s ordinance, calling Henderson’s approach “thoughtful.”

“We want to see this be a model ordinance for other municipalities” said Paula Caballero, president of Nevada Vacation Rental Professionals.

Despite legislative hurdles implemented by county officials, short-term vacation rental revenues surged in Clark County in 2019.

North Las Vegas said it does not allow such rentals. Las Vegas limits new rental permits to owner-occupied homes and caps rental units at three bedrooms.

