Arson suspected in Henderson house fire with $300K damage

One firefighter suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken to Henderson Hospital.

(Henderson Fire Department via Facebook)

Arson is suspected in a house fire that occurred early Wednesday in Henderson.

Crews were called around 1:20 a.m. to the single-story, single-family house on the 200 block of Thurston Street, near North Pecos Road and Windmill Parkway, according to Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards.

Two nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. One firefighter suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken to Henderson Hospital, Richards said.

Damage was estimated at $300,000. The investigation is ongoing. There was no information on individuals displaced.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.