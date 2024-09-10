As deadline expires, Henderson HOA accepts city’s help to replace water system

The homeowner’s association of an aging townhome complex in east Henderson will be accepting the city’s help to replace a broken water distribution system.

A leak is shown in the private water system at Somerset Park townhouse complex in Henderson Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The homeowners association of an aging town home complex in east Henderson will be accepting the city’s help to replace a broken water distribution system, which conditions had threatened the residents’ ability to remain at their homes, according to the HOA’s management company.

The city had given the HOA until Tuesday to make the fix after notifying residents in August of the dire conditions of the underground pipe system, letting them know of the ultimatum that could’ve resulted with their water services being cut off.

A week ago, however, the city said it was open to fronting the cost of the system, which was estimated to be between $400,000 and $600,000, officials said.

Under this proposed solution, the residents would have been allowed to stay home with minor disruptions, Mayor Michelle Romero said.

Romero said that officials were still ironing out out the details, but that the homeowners probably would have liens imposed through installments in their property taxes for the city to recoup the cost.

Meanwhile, CAMCO Homeowner’s Association Management — which manages the Somerset Park HOA — had been working on its own solution that the HOA board had to approve.

CAMCO met with residents on Monday to “adopt a budget and discuss needed repairs,” company spokesperson Ruth Furman wrote in a statement. Media who showed up to the meeting were not allowed in.

“The purpose of the meeting was to inform the homeowners that the HOA board is accepting the city of Henderson’s assistance for the total replacement of the plumbing,” Furman wrote. “The city told the board they will not accept the repair to the plumbing as a solution, so the bids CAMCO received for repairs cannot be considered.”

City of Henderson officials could not immediately be reached for comment to discuss the next steps.

The city discovered the water system’s dilapidated conditions last month when it made emergency repairs to a sinkhole that had began to swallow a car, officials said.

Water leaks were damaging car ports, and eroding the asphalt and the bedding for the soils underneath, said officials, citing a preliminary inspection.

The city told residents in a letter that the broken water system posed an “imminent hazard to the health, safety, and welfare of the public.”

If Henderson were to shut off water to the 85-unit complex — located near Sunset and Pabco roads — residents would have to abandon their homes for an indefinite amount of time, officials said.

The city had maintained that the private water system was the responsibility of the HOA, and CAMCO had told officials that the HOA didn’t have funds to cover repairs.

CAMCO said that it had been brought on to assist the community’s board after the previous management company was fined and dissolved by the Nevada Real Estate Division.

“Due to financial stressors based on the community’s budget shortfalls and past management, the board is facing some budget issues and CAMCO is efforting solutions,” said the management company previously.

Residents who spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal had expressed concern over having to find another place to stay in a short period of time. Married couple Rick and Sarah Martinez, for example, had just bought their home this summer and were contending with the possibility that they would be kicked to the street if the city forced them out.

The city held a pair of community resource sessions before Romero announced the city’s proposal.

The City Council recently approved a bill draft for the 2025 Legislature that if passed into law would allow local governments to step in to fix similar issues at HOA communities, with a payback system.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

