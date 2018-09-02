ATV crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Henderson

One person died and three suffered injuries after an ATV crash Saturday night in Henderson.

Henderson police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers responded about 7 p.m. to the 1000 block of American Pacific Drive, near Gibson Road, on reports of the crash, Henderson Police Department officer Rod Pena said.

It appeared the driver of a four-seat ATV was driving recklessly and hit a parked semitrailer, Pena said.

Three men and one woman were in the ATV. One man died at the scene, one person was hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and two others were treated at the scene, he said.

The occupants were in their 20s and 30s, he said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once family is notified.

