Baby girl dies after dog bites her at Las Vegas Valley home

A baby girl died Saturday after being bitten by a dog in Henderson, police said.

Henderson Police Department officers, animal control officials and the Henderson Fire Department were called about 7:50 a.m. to a home on the 100 block of Appian Way, near Horizon Drive and Interstate 11. When officers arrived, they found a 15-month-old girl suffering from a dog bite from a Rottweiler, Henderson police said.

The girl was taken to Henderson Hospital, where she died.

The 4-year-old dog, which was owned by a friend of the child’s family, was euthanized at the owner’s request, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the child, as well as her cause and manner of death.

It was unclear Saturday what led to the child being bitten. Further information was not immediately available.

