‘Be a giver and never a receiver:’ WWII nurse celebrates 100th birthday in Henderson — PHOTOS

A day shy of her 100th birthday, Lorraine Demarest appeared pleasantly excited as she walked into a surprise celebration at her Henderson church.

Boy, 12, found safe; was believed to be driving SUV, Henderson police say

Henderson resident Lorraine Demarest gets a pat on the head from her son Vic before the start of her 100th birthday celebration at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. Demarest was a nursing student when she joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and served in Louisiana between 1943 and 1946. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson resident Lorraine Demarest hugs Bruce Lunquist at the end of her 100th birthday celebration at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. Demarest was a nursing student when she joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and served in Louisiana between 1943 and 1946. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson resident Lorraine Demarest reacts to a speaker during her 100th birthday celebration at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. Demarest was a nursing student when she joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and served in Louisiana between 1943 and 1946. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sgt. Dixie Thompson (out of frame) with the Women’s Veteran’s of Nevada presents Henderson resident Lorraine Demarest with an award during Demarest’s 100th birthday celebration at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. Demarest was a nursing student when she joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and served in Louisiana between 1943 and 1946. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson resident Lorraine Demarest reacts to applause during her 100th birthday celebration at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. Demarest was a nursing student when she joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and served in Louisiana between 1943 and 1946. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sgt. Dixie Thompson with the Women’s Veteran’s of Nevada reacts to a speaker during Henderson resident Lorraine Demarest’s 100th birthday celebration at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. Demarest was a nursing student when she joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and served in Louisiana between 1943 and 1946. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Demarest hugs his grandmother Lorraine during her 100th birthday celebration at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. Demarest was a nursing student when she joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and served in Louisiana between 1943 and 1946. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson resident Lorraine Demarest stands during the pledge of allegiance during her 100th birthday celebration at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. Demarest was a nursing student when she joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and served in Louisiana between 1943 and 1946. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A birthday cake at Henderson resident Lorraine Demarest’s 100th birthday celebration at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. Demarest was a nursing student when she joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and served in Louisiana between 1943 and 1946. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson resident Lorraine Demarest walks into her 100th birthday celebration at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. Demarest was a nursing student when she joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and served in Louisiana between 1943 and 1946. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Women’s Veteran’s of Nevada speak with Henderson resident Lorraine Demarest during her 100th birthday celebration at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. Demarest was a nursing student when she joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and served in Louisiana between 1943 and 1946. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A day shy of her 100th birthday, Lorraine Demarest appeared pleasantly excited as she walked into a surprise celebration at her Henderson church Monday afternoon.

The lifelong public servant flashed a wide smile and tipped her “World War II Veteran” hat while revelers stood to belt out the “Happy Birthday” song.

Demarest, who served as a nurse during the war, then sat at the center of a table as loved ones and veterans groups showered her with cards, certificates, a medallion, a framed poster and kind words.

The honoree, who was earlier described by her son Victor Demarest Jr. as the most humble person he’s ever met, thanked those gathered for taking time out of their own lives to show up for her.

“I had no inkling of where we were going to go,” she said about the surprise element. “And I just thank you all for coming and being a part of this with me today.”

She added: “I’m so glad that we had this year, because God’s been so good to me in my life, and really has guided me.”

Decades of service

Remarks from speakers peeled layers of an exemplary life.

At age 17, she became one of more than 100,000 American women who formed part of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, a work-study program that replenished health care students around the country as professional nurses served abroad.

Lorraine Demarest was stationed at Fort Defiance, Arizona, within the Navajo Nation.

Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Dixie Thompson, an advocate with the Women Veterans of Nevada organization, noted that Demarest was active in the program from 1943 to 1946.

The nurses haven’t been officially classified as veterans, and therefore they aren’t entitled to federal benefits, Thompson noted.

A bill, “The United States Cadet Nurse Corps Service Recognition Act of 2023,” didn’t advance in Congress.

Still, Thompson handed Demarest an honorary identification card that recognized her as a “fellow veteran of the United States Uniformed Services.”

The Honor Flight Southern Nevada organization flew Demarest to visit landmarks that honor veterans in Washington D.C. a couple of years ago.

On Monday, the nonprofit presented her with a photo book and printed social media posts wishing her a happy birthday.

Henderson Councilwoman Monica Larson read a proclamation honoring Demarest.

Her late husband and fellow veteran, Victor Demarest Sr., used to call her a “perpetual student,” according to her family.

Demarest earned degrees in nursing, social work and education from Tulane University and Louisiana State University, including a doctorate’s.

Demarest’s multifaceted career took her to multiple states. She was a social worker in Elko before the family eventually landed in Henderson in 2017.

Still active in church

At Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, where the celebration took place, she joined Bible study meetings. She’s still active in a program she spearheaded that celebrates people over age 90 during their birthdays.

Demarest was born in New Orleans, Louisiana a century ago. Daughter-in-law Helen Demarest said that the elder woman loved books so much as a youngster that she got “kicked out of kindergarten because she was reading everything in sight.”

She was 15 years old when she graduated high school.

Demarest also was a trained dancer and pianist and her passion for flying led her to obtain a pilot’s license, Helen Demarest said.

Family pictures of all facets of Lorraine Demarest’s life flashed on a projector.

“Lorraine has done more in one lifetime that many have dreamed of doing,” the daughter-in-law said.

Victor Demarest Jr., who is her only child, said her public service dedication was forged by living through the Great Depression and World War II.

He recalled how his mother didn’t allow him to drive until he visited the emergency room where she worked. She taught him how to operate a vehicle during a multi-state road trip.

“Lorraine is one of the most humble people I know,” her 76-year-old son said. “Giving you anything is extremely difficult because you feel that the lord has blessed you so much that you should be a giver and never a receiver.”

David Demarest, who serves in the military, teared up talking about the love he has for his grandmother.

“My grandma’s amazing,” he said. “That’s just kind of seems to be the only word I can use to describe you, ‘amazing.’”

He added: “It’s driven from your grace and your inspiration. You have inspired me through multiple difficult times…and I love you so much for it.”

The grandson then approached her for a hug.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.