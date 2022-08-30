Bentley the lion dies at Henderson ranch

The lion was one of the animals that were once displayed at the MGM Grand.

Bentley licks raw meat from the window of his cage at the Lion Habitat Ranch on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UFC fighter Francis Ngannou watches the lion Bentley eat at the Lion Habitat Ranch on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Jennifer Ogden of Las Vegas holds her son Oliver Ogden, 4, as her twin sister Jeanette Ogden of Las Vegas takes photos of Bentley at Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson Monday, March 8, 2021. Looking on are Jeanette's son Jake Ogden, 6, and Jennifer's daughter Carley, 4. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Isabella Rios, 6, giggles as Bentley the lion is fed at the Lion Habitat Ranch on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bentley reacts to an employee feeding him raw meat while Brooklyn Cocon, 5, watches at the Lion Habitat Ranch on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bentley exits his air-conditioned structure to get a snack of raw meat at the Lion Habitat Ranch on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson says one of its lions, who once was part of the live animal display at the MGM Grand, has died.

Bentley was nearly 16, “which for a lion is geriatric,” when he died last week, the ranch said in an Instagram post.

His keepers were concerned when he lost his appetite and showed signs of lethargy, the ranch said. An initial diagnostic procedure showed that he was anemic.

Bentley then underwent a second diagnostic procedure, which he did not survive, the ranch said. Those results showed that he had aplastic anemia, cancer and leukemia.

“Bentley will continue to hold a special place in all of our hearts and we thank you all for your continued support,” the ranch said.

Located near the Raiders’ headquarters in Henderson, the Lion Habitat Ranch was established in 1989 as a home for the lions that were displayed at the time at the MGM Grand. The ranch has welcomed visitors since 2012, when the hotel discontinued its live animal display.

