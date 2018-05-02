Bicyclist airlifted to hospital after Henderson crash

A bicyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Henderson, according to the Henderson Fire Department.

Del Webb Middle School in Henderson (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. on a trail behind Webb Middle School, near Reunion Drive and Anthem Parkway, spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said. A medical helicopter landed on a field at the school to help the injured bicyclist, who was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, she said.

Otherwise, the crash had nothing to do with the school, as no students were injured or were on the field at the time, Clark County School District spokesman David Roddy said. The school just gave permission for the medical helicopter to use its field, he said.

