Bicyclist critically injured in Black Mountain crash near Henderson
Crews were called just after 5 p.m. Thursday, according to fire department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards.
The Henderson Fire Department has requested an air ambulance after finding a bicyclist in critical condition who crashed on a trail in the Black Mountain area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
