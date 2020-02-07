Bicyclist critically injured in Black Mountain crash near Henderson

Crews were called just after 5 p.m. Thursday, according to fire department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards.

The Henderson Fire Department has requested an air ambulance after finding a bicyclist in critical condition who crashed on a trail in the Black Mountain area.

Crews were called just after 5 p.m. Thursday, according to fire department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards.

