Bicyclist critically injured in Henderson crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2022 - 6:59 pm
 
Henderson Police car. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye
Henderson Police car. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

A bicyclist was critically injured in a crash Monday night in Henderson.

Police were called to North Boulder Highway and East Sunset Road at 5:35 p.m. after a report of a crash, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department. The crash involved a vehicle and a bicyclist, police said, and the bicyclist was taken to a hospital in “critical condition.”

“Preliminarily, speed and impairment are not believed to be factors,” police said.

Boulder Highway was closed from East Merlayne Drive to East Sunset Road, with no estimated reopening time, police said. No other details about the crash were released.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

