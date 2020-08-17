Bicyclist dies after being struck by SUV in Henderson

A black Hyundai SUV traveling northbound on Green Valley Parkway struck the bicyclist Sunday morning. The cyclist was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

A bicyclist died after being hit by an SUV in Henderson early Sunday morning.

Henderson Police and Fire responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist at the intersection of South Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway.

A preliminary investigation revealed a black Hyundai SUV was traveling northbound on South Green Valley Parkway when it struck the bicyclist. The cyclist was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Speed is not believed to be a factor and it was not immediately determined if the driver was impaired, Henderson police said.

The death was Henderson’s fifth accident-related fatality in 2020.

