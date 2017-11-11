ad-fullscreen
Henderson

Bicyclist killed in Henderson crash identified

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2017 - 5:40 pm
 

A bicyclist killed after an October crash in Henderson has been identified.

He was Richard F. Trujillo, 56, of Las Vegas, according to Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin. Trujillo’s death was ruled an accident.

Trujillo was one of three bicyclists clipped by an SUV about 8 a.m. Oct. 28, police said. Henderson police spokesman Rod Peña said he died at the scene.

The other two bicyclists were hospitalized at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus with moderate injuries.

The initial investigation showed the riders and the driver of a Ford Escape were traveling south on Via Inspirada before the bicyclists went down, police said. The involved driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Trujillo’s death marked the eighth traffic-related fatality investigated by the Henderson Police Department this year.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

