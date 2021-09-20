81°F
Henderson

Bicyclist struck by SUV in Henderson identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2021 - 4:50 pm
 
The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the bicyclist who was hit by an SUV in Henderson on Friday.

He was 29-year-old Zachary Allum, the coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Monday afternoon.

Henderson police said an Alfa Romeo SUV was traveling east on West Lake Mead Parkway at Perlite Way around 9 p.m. Friday, and the driver crossed into a bicycle lane and hit Allum. They do not believe speed or impairment were a factor in the crash.

“The bicyclist had no apparent reflective or lighting devices on the bicyclist,” police said at the time. “Also the bicyclist was not wearing a protective helmet.”

Police said Allum was hospitalized in critical condition, and he died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Saturday.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

