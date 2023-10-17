Bicyclist struck by trailer in Lake Las Vegas area dies from injuries

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. near Lake Las Vegas Parkway and Montelago Boulevard, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

A 40-year-old male bicyclist died after a collision with a commercial vehicle pulling two trailers Tuesday morning in the Lake Las Vegas area of Henderson.

A preliminary investigation said a bicyclist was traveling eastbound on Lake Las Vegas Parkway approaching the round-about at the intersection of Montelogo Boulevard.

The commercial vehicle had the right of way and was completing its right-hand turn in the same direction as the bicyclist. The bicyclist attempted to pass alongside the right side of the commercial vehicle and was run over by the right-side wheels of the second trailing

unit.

Neither speed nor impairment are considered factors in the incident, a second news release stated.

The bicyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Traffic at the intersection was closed for approximately four hours for the investigation.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin notifications.

The collision is being investigated as Henderson’s eighth accident-related fatality for 2023.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment

processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.