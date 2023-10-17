90°F
Henderson

Bicyclist struck by trailer in Lake Las Vegas area dies from injuries

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2023 - 9:35 am
 
Updated October 17, 2023 - 3:21 pm
(Getty Images)

A 40-year-old male bicyclist died after a collision with a commercial vehicle pulling two trailers Tuesday morning in the Lake Las Vegas area of Henderson.

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. near Lake Las Vegas Parkway and Montelago Boulevard, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

A preliminary investigation said a bicyclist was traveling eastbound on Lake Las Vegas Parkway approaching the round-about at the intersection of Montelogo Boulevard.

The commercial vehicle had the right of way and was completing its right-hand turn in the same direction as the bicyclist. The bicyclist attempted to pass alongside the right side of the commercial vehicle and was run over by the right-side wheels of the second trailing

unit.

Neither speed nor impairment are considered factors in the incident, a second news release stated.

The bicyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Traffic at the intersection was closed for approximately four hours for the investigation.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin notifications.

The collision is being investigated as Henderson’s eighth accident-related fatality for 2023.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment

processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.

Las Vegas prosecutor arrested on charge of trying to lure child for sex
By / RJ

Tanner Castro, a deputy district attorney, faces charges of luring or attempting to lure a child or mentally ill person with use of computer technology to engage in sexual conduct and attempted statuary sexual seduction by a person over 21, according to the Henderson Justice Court website.

