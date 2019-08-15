Blood plasma collection center opens in Henderson

BioLife Plasma Services on Saturday will open a new donor center in Henderson, its first in Nevada.

(Getty Images)

The center’s grand opening will be Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 2255 North Green Valley Parkway. According to the company, its state-of-the-art facility will feature free Wi-Fi, a free supervised playroom for donors’ children and a smoke-free environment. Donors will receive payment.

Plasma is the yellow liquid portion of whole blood that can be easily replaced by the body. It is collected and processed into a wide variety of therapeutics, including blood clotting proteins to treat hemophilia.

BioLife, a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., said it expects to create 50 new jobs and infuse nearly $2.5 million into the community in its first year of business.

For more information, visit the BioLife website,www.biolifeplasma.com.

