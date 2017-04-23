Blues with a side of Bacon festival debuts in Henderson

Attendees begin to fill the seats as Jarekus Singleton takes to the stage during "Blues with a Side of Bacon" at the Henderson Pavilion on Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Henderson. Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Attendees sit on a grassy hill while musicians perform during "Blues with a Side of Bacon" at the Henderson Pavilion on Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Henderson. Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Attendees being to fill the seats as Jarekus Singleton takes to the stage during "Blues with a Side of Bacon" at the Henderson Pavilion on Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Henderosn. Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Ben Sterling, pictured, performs with Jarekus Singleton during "Blues with a Side of Bacon" at the Henderson Pavilion on Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Henderosn. Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Attendees dance during Jarekus Singleton's set at "Blues with a Side of Bacon" at the Henderson Pavilion on Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Henderosn. Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Bacon candles are sold by a vendor at "Blues with a Side of Bacon" at the Henderson Pavilion on Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Henderosn. Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

As bluesman Jarekus Singleton crooned on Saturday evening, Henderson residents were “ready for more” at the first annual Blues with a side of Bacon festival at the Henderson Pavilion.

Hundreds of people flowed in and out of the blues music festival from 3 to 9 p.m., enjoying food from vendors like Bacon Bar, Standard & Pour and Masterpiece Cuisine.

Roasted corn on the cob, jars of bacon and a mashed potato and bacon bowl proved popular; festivalgoers could even purchase bacon fat candles, or “mandles,” from Bacon Bar’s booth.

Celyse Nsubuga, 34, works for St. Rose Dominican hospitals, and received free tickets after representing the hospital at a booth during performances of “The Little Mermaid” at the pavilion last month.

“I wish they had more stuff like this! I like it,” she said. “Honestly, I don’t know why there’s not more of a turnout.”

The festival was the idea of Carla DiBlasi, the city’s booking specialist. After a Buddy Guy concert last summer, DiBlasi said it was clear that Henderson residents wanted another blues event.

The bacon theme arose organically.

“My significant other makes a bacon-wrapped date, and the bacon scent was sort of filling the house, and was right around the time I was thinking about the festival,” she said.

But the emphasis, DiBlasi said, isn’t the pork.

“I wanted the focus to be more on the blues and the music and the musicians,” she said. “That’s why it’s a side of bacon.”

Local artists Bill Tracy Duo and Moanin’ Black Snakes played the first slots in the late afternoon, followed by the Jarekus Singleton Band and Miles Mosely.

Scott Rhiner, the Black Snakes’ lead guitarist and vocalist has been the mainstay member during the band’s 20-year tenure in Las Vegas.

Rhiner, 53, said playing the festival was a nice change from the “smoke-filled bars” he usually plays. “It’s nice to be awake during the daytime,” he said.

Singleton, 32, and band members John Blackman and Benjamin Sterling tried out some new songs and were pleased with the crowd’s response.

Of the Las Vegas reception they received, Singleton summed it up: “Off the chain, right guys? Every time.”

“Pretty smooth,” Benjamin and Blackman agreed.

Headliner Victor Wainwright, who went on at 7:30 p.m., said he thought the festival had a bright future.

“When you have a thriving, strong, blues-loving community like this, the word gets out very quickly,” he said.

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.