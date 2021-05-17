89°F
Body found after reported drowning at Lake Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2021 - 4:22 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A body was found in Lake Las Vegas after a reported drowning on Monday afternoon.

Henderson police and fire crews responded to the 20 block of Summer House Drive at about 3:25 p.m. to reports of a possible drowning in the Lake Las Vegas area, police said in an emailed statement.

They found the body of an adult in the lake near the residences.

Police continue to investigate. No further information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name the person found dead once relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

