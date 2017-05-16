Body found in desert area of Henderson

Henderson police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning in a desert area near a residential area of the city . (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utility workers found a body Tuesday morning in the desert behind a residential area in Henderson.

Henderson police were called to the scene about 8:15 a.m. when workers from a utility company found the body while doing a pipe line inspection, Henderson police officer Rod Pena said.

The body was found in a desert area between the 215 Beltway and a small cul-de-sac, Paladin Court, in the Heatherstone community near Wigwam Parkway.

Pena said investigators are at the scene but that there is “nothing concerning for the well-being of the community.” He would not elaborate.

The Clark County coroner will identify the decedent and determine the cause and manner of death.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

Paladin Court, henderson, nv