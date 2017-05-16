Body found in desert area of Henderson

Utility workers found a body Tuesday morning in the desert behind a residential area in Henderson.
Henderson police were called to the scene about 8:15 a.m. when workers from a utility company found the body while doing a pipe line inspection, Henderson police officer Rod Pena said.
The body was found in a desert area between the 215 Beltway and a small cul-de-sac, Paladin Court, in the Heatherstone community near Wigwam Parkway.
Pena said investigators are at the scene but that there is “nothing concerning for the well-being of the community.” He would not elaborate.
The Clark County coroner will identify the decedent and determine the cause and manner of death.
Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.Paladin Court, henderson, nv