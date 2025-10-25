Body found in Henderson, police say

Henderson Police Department officers were called to an area near Sausalito Drive and Malibu Drive at about 9:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the spokesperson.

Henderson police say they located a body in east Henderson on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Review-Journal file)

Police said they found a body in east Henderson on Friday, according to an email from a city spokesperson.

Henderson Police Department officers were called to an area near Sausalito Drive and Malibu Drive — just southeast of Boulder Highway and South Major Drive — at about 9:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the spokesperson.

No other information was available about the body as of Saturday morning. A message left for a spokeswoman for the Clark County coroner’s office was not immediately returned Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

