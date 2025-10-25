81°F
Henderson

Body found in Henderson, police say

Henderson police say they located a body in east Henderson on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Review-Jo ...
Henderson police say they located a body in east Henderson on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Review-Journal file)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2025 - 11:50 am
 

Police said they found a body in east Henderson on Friday, according to an email from a city spokesperson.

Henderson Police Department officers were called to an area near Sausalito Drive and Malibu Drive — just southeast of Boulder Highway and South Major Drive — at about 9:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the spokesperson.

No other information was available about the body as of Saturday morning. A message left for a spokeswoman for the Clark County coroner’s office was not immediately returned Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

