Body found in Henderson, police say
Police said they found a body in east Henderson on Friday, according to an email from a city spokesperson.
Henderson Police Department officers were called to an area near Sausalito Drive and Malibu Drive — just southeast of Boulder Highway and South Major Drive — at about 9:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the spokesperson.
No other information was available about the body as of Saturday morning. A message left for a spokeswoman for the Clark County coroner’s office was not immediately returned Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
