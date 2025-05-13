Body found in Henderson wash area near where man went missing

The individual has not yet been identified, and police were unable to confirm if it was the same man who was reported missing in the wash last week, police said.

A search party consisting of personnel from the Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police Department, Metropolitan Police and Red Rock Search & Rescue continue their search for a man reported missing the day prior in the Las Vegas Wash on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Casey Harrison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A body was found Tuesday near an area in Henderson where a search team had been trying to locate a man police said was swept into a wash last week, police said.

A department spokesperson said in a statement that officers were dispatched to the wash area north of Via De Pellegrini and Via Della Fortuna just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, where search efforts have been ongoing in connection to a missing person swept away by floodwater May 6. Arriving officers made contact with volunteers from Red Rock Search & Rescue, who had been assisting in the search, and found the body.

The individual has not yet been identified, and police were unable to confirm if it was the same man who was reported missing in the wash last week, police said. The person will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin have been notified.

Foul play is not suspected to be a factor, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Henderson Police officials last week stated they had spent more than 100 hours searching for the missing man, whom has not been publicly identified. As of Thursday, some areas had not yet been canvassed as rescuers were waiting for debris and water levels to subside to safely access the area on-foot after the area was hit with record-setting heavy rainfall, hail and flash flooding.

The Henderson Fire Department, and Metropolitan Police Department have also provided search assistance, police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

