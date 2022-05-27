101°F
Brownies read to pets at Animal Foundation

Brownies Troop 29 in Henderson read to sheltered animals at The Animal Foundation on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (The Animal Foundation)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2022 - 2:25 pm
 
Brownies Troop 29 in Henderson earned "Shelter Helper" badges after reading to sheltered animals at The Animal Foundation on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (The Animal Foundation)
A member of Brownies Troop 29 in Henderson reads to sheltered animals at The Animal Foundation on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (The Animal Foundation)
A member of Brownies Troop 29 in Henderson reads to sheltered animals at The Animal Foundation on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (The Animal Foundation)
A member of Brownies Troop 29 in Henderson reads to sheltered animals at The Animal Foundation on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (The Animal Foundation)
Brownies Troop 29 in Henderson read to sheltered animals at The Animal Foundation on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (The Animal Foundation)

Let’s talk to the animals. Or at least read to them.

Brownies Troop 29 in Henderson did just that, reading to sheltered animals Thursday at The Animal Foundation, according to a news release.

The 8- and 9-year-old girls read stories to guinea pigs, rabbits and cats as part of the foundation’s Reading to Animals Program, which helps pets who are fearful or stressed in the shelter environment. The program is geared toward children ages 6 to 17.

The foundation also has a Spring into Reading challenge that runs through June 21. Children can complete reading challenges at the shelter and win prizes. People can reserve a reading slot under the “Reading to Animals” tab on its website.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

