Brownies read to pets at Animal Foundation

Let’s talk to the animals. Or at least read to them.

Brownies Troop 29 in Henderson did just that, reading to sheltered animals Thursday at The Animal Foundation, according to a news release.

The 8- and 9-year-old girls read stories to guinea pigs, rabbits and cats as part of the foundation’s Reading to Animals Program, which helps pets who are fearful or stressed in the shelter environment. The program is geared toward children ages 6 to 17.

The foundation also has a Spring into Reading challenge that runs through June 21. Children can complete reading challenges at the shelter and win prizes. People can reserve a reading slot under the “Reading to Animals” tab on its website.

